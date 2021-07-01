Obituaries » Jack Borcherding

Burial Date: July 13, 2021 Trinity Episcopal Church 326 Madison Avenue Covington, KY 41011 July 13, 1:30 p.m.

Jack Borcherding, 86, passed away July 1, 2021, at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills.

Jack shared a wonderful life with his wife, Martha, being happily married for 64 years. Jack was gregarious, friendly, engaging and loved by everyone! A multi-sport athlete at Withrow High School, Jack received his college degree from the University of Cincinnati while pitching for the Bearcats’ baseball team.

Jack served in the U.S. Army and then enjoyed a fulfilling career spanning nearly 40 years working in International Market Research at Procter and Gamble. Jack encouraged and supported his children’s and grandchildren’s love of sports. He still found time for golf, tennis and bridge at both Fort Mitchell Country Club and Dataw Island Club.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Beulah, and his sister Jean Stein.

Survivors include his wife, Martha; daughter, Jane Elizabeth (Ryan Niemeyer); sons, Thomas Logan (Jan) and Robert Brooks (Cynthia); and eight grandchildren, Robby, Mary and Rex Shaffer, Kaelin and Kyle Borcherding, and Ashton, Leyton and Helena Borcherding.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Church, Covington, on July 13, 2021 from 12.30 PM to 1.30 PM followed by a Memorial Service. Burial will be held at Highlands Cemetery in Fort Mitchell at approximately 2.45 PM. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at the Fort Mitchell Country Club at 3.30 PM. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.