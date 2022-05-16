Obituaries » Jack A. Mulcahy

Burial Date: May 20, 2022

Jack A. Mulcahy, age 86, of Verona, KY, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence. A graduate of Holmes High School, class of 1954, he obtained a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kentucky. Jack was inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame for football, baseball and track. He participated and won many awards in the Senior Olympics, helped set up the Boone County Pee Wee Football League and later coached many football teams. He was a retired Supervisor of Underground Electric for Cincinnati Gas & Electric and a PFC United States Marine Corps Veteran. After his retirement, Jack had many diverse business interests. He was a real estate broker, former owner of the Florence Dairy Queen, Discounts on Main Furniture Store and The Grandeur Reception Hall in Walton, KY. His hobbies included racing horses and traveling (he and his wife Patricia visited all 50 states and Canada). Jack and Patricia spent their winters in Bradenton, FL. His parents, Edmond and Dorotha Premorel Mulcahy, and son, Michael Thomas Mulcahy, all preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife (of 65 years), Patricia McKinley Mulcahy; sons, Kevin Mulcahy (Pam) and Andy Mulcahy; sister, Sharon Kilgore (Garry); brother, Timothy Mulcahy; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. His visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the funeral service immediately following at noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment with military honors will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.T2T.org.