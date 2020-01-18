Obituaries » Jack A. Bowling

Burial Date: January 23, 2020
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave
Ft. Thomas, KY 41075
Jan. 23, 12 p.m.

Jackie (Jack) Allen Bowling passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home in Ft. Thomas Kentucky on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born on April 22 1965 in Cincinnati Ohio. Jack will forever be remembered by his son Michael Bowling; His mother Mary Morris and his step father Golden Morris; His siblings Sherry Nuckels, Terry Bowling, Stephanie Joy, Jennifer Bowling and Nicholas Morris; His nephews Elijah Hale and Trenton Joy; His nieces Amber Gross and Jessica Pollitt. He was preceded in death by his father Fred Bowling; His Grandson Kyler Bowling; His grandparents Tilford (Tip) and Laura Bowling and Gilbert and Gracie Searcy; Uncles Larry Murphy, Calvin Searcy and Keith Searcy. Jack was a long time resident of Key West Florida. He loved the ocean and had a great passion for fishing, boating and camping. He enjoyed visiting with family/friends and travelling. Jack lived an extraordinary life. He was rare, he never held a grudge and he stood out from most people. He was a generous man and would give to anyone in need. He was an individualist; He liked to think and do things in his own way and on his own time. He was incredibly funny, smart and was amazing at solving riddles and puzzles. Jack loved simple things in life such as the springtime and Easter. He loved red geraniums and Key West sunsets. He was an avid dog lover and his favorite color was dark green. He cherished his son, mother, siblings, nephews, nieces and his aunts and uncles who he spoke of often. Jacks premature death has been painful and heart breaking for our family. However, we are comforted in knowing that Jack is in heaven with the lord. His memory and the love that we have for him will always be embedded in our hearts. If our love could have healed him, he would have lived to see old age. No man was more loved. Visitation will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075 with the service to follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Bro. Kevin Richardson officiating. Burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.