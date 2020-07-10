Obituaries » J. Samuel Dorger Sr.

Burial Date: July 15, 2020 Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 July 15, 12 p.m.

J. Samuel “Sam” Dorger Sr., 97, of Florence, passed away at his residence Friday July 10, 2020.

He was a World War II Army Veteran, a longtime member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, a retired inspector for the General Electric Jet Engine Division in Evendale, Ohio and a member of Ralph Fulton V.F.W. Post #6423 in Elsmere.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth F. Mellor Dorger; son, Michael P. Dorger; and parents, Dr. Philip and Euna Croley Dorger.

Survivors include a daughter, Maria (Don) Dorger-Strickland; sons, James S. “Sam” (Rose) Dorger Jr, Mark (Roberta) Dorger; Philip (Darlene) Dorger, Albert Dorger and David (Paula) Dorger; daughter in law, Lisa M. Dorger; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger with a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Entombment at St. Mary Mausoleum, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.