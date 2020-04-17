Obituaries » J. Robert Ebelhardt

Services are private.

Robert “Bob” Ebelhardt age 89, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 in Florence, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Ben and Alice Ebelhardt. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Mary (Ream) and daughters, Paula (Pete) Petroze of Union, Patricia (Butch) Martin of Florence, Karen (Tom) Schroeder of Anderson Township. Sons, Martin (Heidi) of Minneapolis, Robert and David of West Palm Beach Florida, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Bob attended Covington Catholic High School class of 1949, he attended Vila Madonna College (Thomas More University) on an athletic scholarship for basketball and baseball. Bob played amateur baseball and basketball after college. Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force 1951-1954 during the Korean war, where he played basketball and baseball throughout Europe and the USA. He was an avid golfer after retiring from 36 years with the National Underwriter Company. Bob was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who dearly loved his family.