James “Bob” Robert Adams, Age 76, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 peacefully at home.

He leaves his wife of 24 years, Anna Louise (Furnish) Adams; his Children, Terri Harris, Amber Pauly, Autumn Pauly, and Austin Pauly; his grandchildren, Krystal (Harris) Brueggeman and Matthew Campbell; his great grandchildren, Kloe Harris, Kendal Harris, Sutton Brueggeman, and Thea Faye Brueggeman; and his Brother, William Adams.

He is preceded in death by his daughters Paula Fay Adams and Deborah Kay Adams.

In 1961, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was honorably discharged in 1967, with a rank of Buck Sergeant.

After serving with the U.S Army, Bob had the opportunity to serve in the Army Reserves for about 15 years. In 1976, he started driving a truck for Complete Auto. He not only took pride in his work, but truly relished the friends he made during his time driving a truck. In 2005 he ended his career serving as the local Union Representative out of Bowling Green KY.

He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Ralph Fulton Post #6423. He was passionate about his service to the VFW and held many offices, including District Commander from 2004-2005 and Post Commander for multiple terms.

A funeral service will be held January 4th 2020 from 4-6 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home 3525 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY. A reception will follow at Ralph Fulton VFW 4435 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY.