Obituaries » Ivan R. Horton

Ivan Ray Horton, 73, Independence, Kentucky rode off into the western sunset on July 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. Ivan travelled the world as a heavy equipment operator. He would come home to his family and share his stories but what he loved most was being a “Girl Dad and Girl Pap”!!! He enjoyed westerns (with Clint Eastwood), fishing and a good pair of western boots. Ivan leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Raetta (Perry), his daughters Bobbiann (Rob) Ollier and Sadina (Bill) Fulton, two amazing granddaughters Sierra Perkins and Allison Ollier, one sister and one brother. He was predeceased by his grandson Austin Ray Ollier. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence, Kentucky. Burial in St. Cecilia Cemetery. The family requests memorial tributes and/or flowers be directed to Ivan Horton Funeral Fund to assist with expenses in care of the funeral home.