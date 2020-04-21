Obituaries » Ivan K. Campbell

Burial Date: April 25, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY April 25, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 93 times















Campbell, Ivan Keith,49, of Crittenden, KY. passed away on April 21,2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Ohio. Iran worked for Gateway Concrete Forming Service. He is preceded is death by his Parents; D.J and Sharon Campbell, Sister; Shawna Campbell, Priscilla Sumtner, Grandchild; Brylea Kirk. Iran is survived by his Wife; Jamie Campbell, Father; Kenneth Kline Jr., Daughters; Brittany(Bradley)Kirk, Tristin Baldwin, Brother; Edward Campbell, Sisters; Sonja Russell, Heather Embry, Grandchild; Braylee Kirk, Brynley Kirk. Funeral Service will be held Saturday April 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home Elsmere and will be Broadcasted live on our facebook page. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Dryridge.