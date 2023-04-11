Obituaries » Irvin E. Back

Burial Date: April 17, 2023

Irvin Eugene Back, 87, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at home. He was born October 28, 1935, a son of the late Raymond and Culie Back. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Delores Dixon Back; one son, Gregory Back of Independence, KY; three daughters, Susan Stout (Robert) of Dry Ridge, KY, Betty Back of Florence, KY and Deborah Rowland (John) of Independence, KY; grandchildren Amanda Stout, Daniel Back, Jeffrey Back (Miranda), Isaiah Stout, Rebecca Back, Tiffany Walden, Samuel Back, Stephanie Walden, Andrea Stout, Caylin Back, Raymond Rowland, & Matthew Back, 19 great grandchildren; two brothers, James Back & Charles Back; three sisters, Cleta Mae Back, Geneva Dingus (Frank), and Lura Day (Donald). He was preceded in death by one grandson, Eric Eugene Walden, and one sister, Bernice McBee. Irvin retired from Newport Steel and enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family. A visitation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Floral Hills is honored to serve Irvin’s family.