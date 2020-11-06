Obituaries » Irvin A. Crooker

Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

Irvin Albert Crooker, age 98 of Burlington, KY passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Irvin was born July 17, 1922 in Ludlow, KY to Elijah M. Crooker and Hazel Adams Ley. He retired as a Mechanic in 1986 with the former Green Line Bus Company (now TANK). He loved to farm and garden and was a member of Beech Grove Holiness Church in Burlington, KY. He is preceded in death by his Wife Zelma Crooker in 2006 and Daughter Lena Faye Begley in 2011; Son John Leslie Crooker in 2019 and Siblings Sam, Helen, Alma and Dorothy. He is survived by Children Marilyn (Norman) McNabb, Carolyn Hubbard, Donald (Mari) Crooker, Michael (Brenda) Crooker, Gary (Pat) Crooker, Ray (Laura) Crooker, Brenda (Jim) Vaught, Pam Crooker, Kenny (Ruthanne) Crooker, Bob (Kim) Crooker, Bill (Patty) Crooker, Sandy Lubbers, and Marvin Crooker, 32 Grandchildren, and 90 plus Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. The Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11 from 5-7 PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, November 12 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery, Burlington, KY. Memorial Contributions may be made to Beech Grove Cemetery Fund 6056 Lucas Park Dr. Petersburg, KY 41080.