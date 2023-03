Obituaries » Irma L. Holt Aylor

Burial Date: March 18, 2023 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home Hebron Chapel 1833 Petersburg Rd, Hebron, KY 41048 March 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Irma L. (Aylor) Holt, 92, of Amelia, Ohio, formerly of Hebron, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Irma was born on July 15, 1930 in Taylorsport, Kentucky to Catherine A. (Huntsman) and Martin L. Aylor, Sr. She was a member of Hebron Church of Christ and she loved to crochet.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Eugene Holt in 2006; daughter, Cathy Krebs in 2021; and a brother, Martin Aylor, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (Paul) Mauch; son in law, Samuel Krebs; and a grandson, Brian Edward Krebs.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, 1833 Petersburg Road, Hebron, Kentucky. Funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.