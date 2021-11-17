Obituaries » Irma Bertke

Burial Date: November 22, 2021 A memorial service will take place on Monday 11/22/21 at 11:00AM for family and friends. Service will be held at the following location: St. Ann Church 1274 Parkway Ave Covington Ky, 41011

Faye was born March 20, 1943 in Northern Kentucky. She received her wings and entered heaven passing peacefully on Wednesday November 17, 2021 at St. Elizabeth hospital in Edgewood Ky.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Rebecca Bertke, sisters Mary Romito and Emma Oliver, and grandson Zachary Pouncy.

Faye is survived by her two daughters: Rebecca Wigger and Cindy Tucker

Grandchildren: (7) Jon, Stephanie, Timothy, Gena, Paul, Burt, and Alehia

Great Grandchildren: (12) Kamryn, Gavin, Avileigh, Jaxon, Andrew, Rowen, Spencer, Carley, Jordyn, Malachi, Burt, Zane

Mom was a loving, caring, and thoughtful woman with a wonderful heart. She made many sacrifices over the scope of her life for her family. She had a contagious energy and personality that was both unique and rememberable. Dancing, Gardening, and playing bingo were some of her favorite things to do, but enjoying those things with family meant so much more. Family meant everything to mom, and being together with them made her feel grounded and content.

Flowers can be sent to St. Ann Church.

*Note* delivery should be scheduled between 8:15AM and 10:30AM on Monday 11/22/21.

Monetary contributions will be donated to the American Heart Association in the name of mom.