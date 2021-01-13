Obituaries » Irene M. Clark

Burial Date: January 22, 2021 Don Catchen and Sons Funeral Home Erlanger, Ky Jan. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Irene Marie Clark “Big Mama” age 52 of Florence, Ky passed away January 13,2021 in her home.

The Funeral services will be held January 22, 2021 at 11am-1pm at Don Catchen and Sons Funeral Home in Erlanger, Ky. She will be having a celebration of life and all flower arrangements should be sent to the funeral home. Her Final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery In Fort Mitchell, Ky.

Irene was born in Hollywood, Florida on June 20, 1968. She spent most of her life in Florida before moving to Florence, Ky to be closer to her sisters.Irene was a GED recipient who went on to obtain both a Bachelor’s Degree and her Masters from Thomas More University.

Irene was a Financial Specialist for The Northern Kentucky Area Development District for over 8 years. Irene enjoyed Karaoke, Cooking, a good marathon of ancient aliens or an afternoon of hallmark movies. Irene’s most dearest moments were spent at Dooley Campground in Vienna, Georgia with her family every Labor Day Weekend. What she loved more than anything were her children and grandchildren.

Irene is survived by her Children daughter Jesika Clark and her wife Ayanna Mckinney, Sons Randy (Jaxsen) Clark, Elijah (Jesiah) Clark, Grandchildren Jadeyn Clark, Mason Clark,Lily’Ana Williams, Lauren Tremble, Mother Jill Clark, Mother in law Deborah Clark, Sisters Ronye Jack, Virginna Clark, Dawn Cowan and her husband Kit Cowan, and Renee Mcnabb and her husband Larry Mcnabb.

Irene is preceded in death by her father Ronald Clark, Grandmother Elizabeth Clark, Grandfather Guy Clark.