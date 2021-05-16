Obituaries » Irene L. Rachlinksi

Burial Date: May 21, 2021 Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 May 21, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 49 times















Irene L. Rachlinski, age 76, beloved wife of John S. Rachlinski, devoted mother of Jeff (Melissa) and Scott (Rebecca) Rachlinski, and grandmother to Lucas, Christopher, Benjamin, Katherine & Alexander passed away at her home on May 16, 2021 after a long illness. Irene was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Buffalo just a few blocks from her high-school sweetheart and husband of 55 years. She raised her two children together with John in Hamburg, New York. After her children went off to college, Irene resumed her education, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Northern Kentucky University and a Juris Doctorate from SUNY Buffalo Law School. She practiced law in Northern Kentucky, using her education to advocate on behalf of children and families. She was honored in 2016 by the Northern Kentucky Bar Association as the Pro Bono Attorney of the Year Award for her tireless work as a guardian ad litem for children in domestic relations cases. She received senior counsellor status by the Kentucky Bar Association in 2019. Irene began a long battle with cancer over a decade ago. She worked through most of her illness, never missing a step in her advocacy for the kids who needed her. She leaves behind her loving husband, two children, five grandchildren, and a generation of children and families throughout Northern Kentucky who were better off for the work she did on their behalf. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21 from 4 – 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048. Visitation will be followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005 at 7 PM.