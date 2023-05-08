Obituaries » Irene Keith

Burial Date: May 12, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY May 12, 1 p.m.

Irene Keith, 90, of Florence, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late Cynthia {McQueen} and Harvey Griffin, Irene was born in Jackson Co., KY, on October 18, 1932. She married the love of her life, S.T. Keith, on February 22, 1952. She retired from Boone County School District after many years of being a school bus driver.

Irene was a hands-on type of woman and enjoyed crafting, working in her yard, and canning using her harvested fruits and vegetables; she was known for her green thumb. In her spare time, you would find Irene bird watching, cheering on the UK basketball team, and riding horses. A spunky lady, Irene was a music lover and attended many concerts over the years – she even was her family’s band manager and enjoyed coordinating their events. Most of all, Irene cherished the time spent with her family and reminiscing over family photo albums as she was proud of the family she grew.

She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 71 years, S.T. Keith; children Donna (Steve) Smith, Wendell Delane Keith, Steven Troy (Margaret) Keith, and Sheila Renee (Martin) Corey; brothers Berton Griffin, James Griffin, and Tim Griffin; sisters Imogene Judd, Barbara Richardson, Beverly Nottingham, Rosa Combs, and Genevieve Palm; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by five of her brothers, Charles, Lewis, Norman, Earl and Odell Griffin; and two sisters Zella Callahan and Evangeline Hobbs.

A visitation will be held between 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM with her funeral service to immediately follow at 1:00 PM at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Irene will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery.