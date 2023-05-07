Obituaries » Iola M. Moore Goebel

Burial Date: May 11, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 May 11, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 71 times















Iola Mae Moore (nee Goebel), 95, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. Iola was born on April 6, 1928, in Silver Grove, KY. Iola was a lifelong member of Mentor Baptist Church, a member of the Gideon’s Ladies Auxiliary and was in the last graduating class of A. J. Jolly High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert L. Moore; parents, Alvin and Mae (nee Jolly) Goebel; brother J.V. Goebel. She is survived by 3 Daughters: Cheryl Nelson, Kathy (Dale) Cann and Dale Greene; six grandchildren: Joe (Peggy) Styer, Andy (Angie) Cann, Carrie (Mike) Graham, Amanda (Ken) McGinnis, Megan Fischer and Josh (Stephanie) Milstead; eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of funeral at 12:00 PM. Interment in Peach Grove Cemetery. Memorials to Mentor Baptist Church, 3725 Smith Road, Mentor, KY 41007 or to the Gideons of Northern KY, 24 Commonwealth Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018