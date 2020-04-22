Obituaries » Imogene R. Calhoun

Due to current restrictions a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Independence Cemetery. A gathering of friends and family with a memorial service will be held at a later date once restrictions are lifted.

Imogene Richardson Calhoun, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Imogene was born the daughter of the late Carl and Angie (Fitzpatrick) Richardson on February 11, 1931 in Somerset, KY.

Imogene was very passionate about attending Victory Baptist Church, she loved God and really enjoyed reading the Bible. Her faith was so strong it could motivate others to attend church and worship God. Imogene truly loved and cared for others. She was a homemaker to her beloved family and was the sweetest, kindest woman you could ever meet. There was not a mean bone in her body. In her spare times she liked to read and do crossword puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Calhoun; daughter, Barb Cammack; and siblings, Ann Mullins, Lloyd Richardson & Cloyd Richardson.

Imogene is survived by her beloved children, Joyce Grigsby, Janice Haas, Edwin Calhoun, Joe Calhoun, and Jeff Calhoun; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sibling, Carlene (Earl) Jones; and other friends and family members who will mourn her loss and forever cherish her memory.

Memorial donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church, 8258 Decoursey Pike, Covington, KY 41015 or St Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop, Edgewood, KY 41017.