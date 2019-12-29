Obituaries » Imogene H. Lashinksy Girdler

Burial Date: January 3, 2020

Imogene Hazel Girdler Lashinsky, age 78, of Elsmere, KY passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was born in Somerset, KY on January 21, 1941.

Imogene was a member of Crescent Springs Church of God. She loved to sing and served in many roles at the churches she attended. She also loved to go fishing with her husband and very much enjoyed family time.

She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Girdler; her husband, Carl William Lashinsky Jr.; son, Timothy Lashinsky; and siblings, Diane Epperson and Jeff Girdler.

Imogene is survived by her mother, Beulah (Soard) Girdler; children, Pamela (Steve) Turner and Melissa (Jason) Schaffer; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Lashinsky; grandchildren, Mark Lashinsky Sr., Douglas Turner, Susan Lashinsky, Jennifer (Robert) Smith, and Emily Schaffer; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Charlene Fletcher, Linda Baker, Christy Mann, Teresa Releford, Charles Girdler, and Paul Girdler; special friend, Karen Riddle; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Garden.

Memorial donations can be made to Crescent Springs Church of God, 2500 High St, Crescent Springs, KY 41017 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.