Burial Date: October 31, 2022 Britton Funeral Home 27 Old Hwy 421 Manchester, KY Oct. 31, 1 p.m.

Ida Doyle of Morning View, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice with her loving family at her side. She was born on October 30, 1937, in Clay County, KY to the late Johnny and Mary Martin. Ida enjoyed spending her time caring for her family and home. She loved cooking and making hearty, homemade meals for her family and anyone else who entered her home. She favored marigolds and would spend time tending to her marigolds in her yard. Most of all, Ida found her pride and joy in her children and grandkids whom she loved with every ounce of her being. She was the most wonderful mom and mamaw who will truly be missed beyond measure.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, John and Sophia Spurlock; her husband, Walter Doyle; and her siblings, Grover Spurlock, Rob Spurlock, Forester Spurlock, George Spurlock, Addie Doyle, and Agney Gilbert.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Mary (Jon) Hammond and Lillie Donaldson; grandchildren, Ashley Powell, Joseph Hammond, Jessica Donaldson, and Zachary Donaldson; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Emma Lynn, John, Amaryllis, and Malakai; as well as other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Additional services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, with visitation from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Britton Funeral Home, 27 Old U.S. 421 Manchester, KY 40962. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM at Britton Funeral Home. Immediately following the service, Ida will be laid to rest at Irvin Hill Cemetery in Oneida, KY.