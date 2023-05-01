Obituaries » Hugh O. Skees

Hugh Owen Skees, age 83, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully in his home on May 1, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. Hugh was born in Cairo, Illinois, but lived all over the world as the son of Army Colonel Hugh Shelby Skees. Hugh graduated from the University of Louisville and Brandeis School of Law.

When asked how to describe Hugh, the answer was different for everyone who met him, but all were better for having known him. From the courtroom to the golf course to the fields with his beloved hunting dogs, he made life-long friends and served those he loved with loyalty and generosity. He was a mentor for many and served the City of Florence for over 50 years both as City Attorney and Family Court Judge. He was pivotal in ushering in an era of economic growth in Florence which spanned decades.

A scratch golfer and forever a sportsman, he loved the Louisville Cardinals, horse racing, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid reader, especially of military history. A true renaissance man whose presence embodied a dignified humility.

He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna Hurt Skees of Florence who passed away in 2013, and sister Vesta Skees Gettys of Norman, OK. He is survived by his niece Ann Gettys and her son Grant Hall of Norman, OK, his god-son Patrick Osborne (Annie) of Nashville, TN, and his loving partner and best friend, Lisa Reeves of Florence.

In lieu of flowers, to honor his love of World War II and military planes, memorial donations can be made in Hugh Owen Skees’ honor to the Tri-State Warbird Museum.