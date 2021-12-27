Obituaries » Howard R. Williams

Burial Date: January 3, 2022

Howard R. Williams, age 92, of Florence, Kentucky, (formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida) went to his final resting place on December 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. He is survived by his wife, Betty S. Williams of 72 years, his brother, Kenneth Williams, his sons David (Becky) Williams and Greg (Terri) Williams, his daughter Durinda (Gary) Sergent, six grandchildren; Scott, Kathlyn, Terrah, Brooke, Lauren, and Austin and 9 great grandchildren; Zachary, JT, Carson, Madison, Avery, Catherine, Tatum, Isaac, and Hazel Joy. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ethel Williams, his granddaughter Amy Williams Matalka, and his siblings Wanda Kiser and Doris Hemsath. Graduate of Simon Kenton Highschool. Car Salesman for 46 years. Retired to Port Charlotte, Florida. Faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ. He will be deeply missed. A visitation for Howard will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, Kentucky on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 11:30AM to 1:00PM. At 1:00 Chuck M. Jones will be reading a Eulogy for Howard. Following the Eulogy, Toleda England will will be singing “He Touched Me” live. Roger Campbell will be leading the funeral service starting at 1:30PM following the Eulogy and song. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Floral Hills in Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Donations can be made to Gideons International, Nicholson Christian Church, or Florence Church of God.