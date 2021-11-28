Obituaries » Howard E. Grant

Burial Date: December 2, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

Howard Edward “Ed” Grant, of Independence, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the age of 62.

He was born on September 24, 1959; the son of the late James and Kathleen Grant. Ed was born and raised in Oneida, TN, but had lived briefly in Kansas City, MO before making Northern Kentucky his home in the early 1980’s. He worked and retired from Moyer Auto Salvage as a mechanic, but also worked as a volunteer firefighter and then fire chief for the Kenton Community Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time, Ed often enjoyed working on cars, camping, and watching his sons and friends drag race at Thornhill dragstrip. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family who he cherished deeply.

Preceding Ed in death were his parents and one brother, Larry Grant. Shortly after Ed passed, another brother, David Grant, followed him in death.

Those left surviving to carry on Ed’s legacy include his loving wife of 35 years, Theresa “Terri” Grant; sons, Derek Grant and Tyler (Molly) Grant; granddog, Huey; siblings, Beulah Faye (Chris) Thomas, Ronald (Thelma) Grant, Sherrie Grant Friedman, Dena (Eric) Thomas, Lena Grant and Regena Kannady; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends who are now emptier upon his passing.

A visitation celebrating Ed’s life will take place from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A funeral service will immediately follow at 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Ed will then be laid to rest the following day, Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY 41015.

Expressions of sympathy in Ed’s name may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.