Obituaries » Homer K. Jackson

Burial Date: December 19, 2019 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Dec. 19, 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Jackson, Homer Keith, 86, of Williamstown, KY passed away at Villaspring of Erlanger Nursing Home on December 17, 2019. He was a sheet metal engineer for Metalcraft. He is preceded in death by his Parents: James and Fannie Jackson. He is survived by his Son: Joseph Keith (Debbie) Jackson (Florence, KY); Daughters: Judy (Paul) McLaugh (Burlington, KY) and Denise (Kerry) Bishop (Dry Ridge, KY). Nine Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren

Visitation will be from Noon to 2PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home Elsmere. Services will begin at 2PM. Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home assisting the family.