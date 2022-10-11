Obituaries » Holly S. Spanagel

Burial Date: October 20, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Road Hebron, KY 41048 Oct. 20, 4 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 311 times















Holly S. Spanagel, 55, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was a retired ticket agent after 30 years with Delta Airlines and enjoyed cooking and gardening. Holly was also an avid dog lover.

Survivors include her loving husband of over 25 years, Robert D. Spanagel; son, Nicholas R. Spanagel; parents, Barry W. and Wilma J. (Mattox) Robertson; brothers, Troy (Cayran) Robertson and Barry Scott (Brittany) Robertson; niece, Elizabeth Steinmetz; and nephew, James Robertson.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave, Suite 510, New York, New York 10017.