Holly Elizabeth Eveland Nylund, age 71, of Florence, KY, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Boonespring Care Center in Union, KY. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Independence, KY. Holly was a devoted wife and homemaker to her husband Richard G. Nylund, who preceded her in death in 2006. Over the years she spent time as a daycare provider and enjoyed sewing, reading and listening to music (especially Van Morrison). Her parents Stephen M. Eveland and Irene Eveland, and brother-in-law Eric Paul Ewen, also preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Daniel S. Nylund and Elizabeth A. Nylund Bowman (Todd); siblings, Sharon Ewen and Eugene Eveland (Sandy); grandchildren, Todd M. Bowman, Jr., Marlee A. Bowman, and Joshua Stell; and one great grandchild. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.