Hilda Mae Curley Noe, age 96, of Walton, KY, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Union, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Walton Christian Church. Hilda enjoyed cooking and watching T.V., but her primary joy was found in spending time with her family. Her husband, George Noe; parents, Thaddeus and Edna Stephenson Curley; sister, Ora Annetta Curley Noe; and brother, Buddy Curley; all preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Terry Noe (Lisa), James W. Noe, and Vonda Simpson (Dan); brother, Thomas Wayne Curley; grandchildren, Tara Hawkins (Steve), Dana Lacey (Steven), Robbie Noe, Kim Bridges (Dave), Lesley Barth (Bob), Bart Noe, Rebecca Richards, Rachel Richards, and Christopher Simpson (Christina); eight great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 10 a.m to 12 noon, with the funeral service beginning at noon, at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 North Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.