Hilda J. Walter Schultz

Burial Date: June 7, 2023 St. Philip Church 1402 Mary Ingles Hwy Melbourne, KY 41059-9574 June 7, 11 a.m.

Hilda Joan Walter (nee Schultz), 101, of Melbourne, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at The Seasons of Alexandria. Hilda was born September 22, 1921, in California, KY, to her late parents, John and Rose (nee Groh) Schultz. She was a homemaker and a farmer. Hilda was the oldest member of Saint Philip Parish of Melbourne, KY and a Kentucky Colonel. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Irvin “Bud” Walter. Hilda is survived by two sons, Robert Walter and Dennis (Bonnie) Walter; six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Saint Philip Church, 1402 Mary Ingles Hwy. Melbourne, Kentucky 41059 from 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs. Memorials are suggested to Saint Philip School, 1400 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY 41059.