Hilda Bailey Holt, 63, of Erlanger, formerly of Hebron, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Florence.

She was a warehouse worker and enjoyed crafting and collecting gnomes.

Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, David Daniel “Danny” Holt in 2014; son, Phillip Holt; grandson, Dillon Holt; sister, Donna Jones; and parents, Donald Sr., and Lovina Talbott Bailey.

Survivors include her sons, Brian (Nickie) Holt and David (Angie) Bailey; grandchildren, Joshua (Felicia) Bailey, Damon Bailey, Summer (Jacob) Proffitt, Sarah Holt and Cody Holt; great grandchildren, Ryan Bailey, Cherokee Bailey, Raven Bailey, Clayton Bailey and Dakota Holt; brothers, Keith (Ruthie) Bailey and Donald (Angel) Bailey, Jr.; and sisters, Karen Phillips, Dawn Carol Bruce and Marie Bailey.

Visitation is Friday, November 18, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg.