Obituaries » Herta M. Hurtt Rouse

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Herta M. (nee Rouse) Hurtt, 70 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on June 28, 2020. Herta was born July 6, 1949 in Ft. Thomas, KY to Allan and Lydia Gay Rouse. Herta was a graduate of Highlands High School, Fort Thomas, Kentucky, homemaker and a former member of the Bellevue Vets Auxiliary. Herta is survived by her Husband, Andrew R. Hurtt, and her Father, Allan Rouse. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the S.A.A.P., PO Box 72040, Newport, KY 41072.