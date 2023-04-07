Obituaries » Hermine Ott

Hermine Ingeborg “Minnie” (Goetz) Ott, 86, of Cold Spring passed away Friday, April 7, 2023 following a brief illness.

Hermine was born on June 12, 1936, in the Czech Republic to Wenzel and Hildegard (Weisskopf) Goetz. She was a homemaker and former seamstress who enjoyed reading and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johann Ott; and her parents Wenzel and Hildegard Goetz.

Survivors include her daughter, Sonja (Steve) Decker; sons, Rudi Ott and Manfred (Beth) Ott; six grandchildren, Daniel Ott, Rachel Ott, Stacie (Cody) King, Allison Decker, Garrett Decker and Ryan Ott; five great grandchildren, Elliot, Leighla, James, Malachai and Cannon; and a host of family and friends in Germany and Eastern Europe.

Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger will be conducted privately.