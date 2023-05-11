Obituaries » Herman L. Young

Herman “Sonny” Leslie Young, 78, of Covington, KY, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Little Rock, AK, on July 25, 1944, he was the son of the late Herman and Ruth Young. Sonny worked as a truck driver for 40 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, woodworking and working on cars. Sonny also enjoyed coaching and coached football and baseball teams for the Bellevue Vets. He loved to spend time with his family especially taking part in family cookouts and gatherings. In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his grandchildren: Jeremy Wright and William Young. Sonny is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years: Annette Young; sons: Les (Jackie) Young and William (Sydney) Young; daughters: Norma (Scott) Pillion, Jennifer Dodd, Erin Kern, Daleann Wright, Mimi (Kevin) Hoover and Alana Hammersmith; brother: Jeff (Kim) Young; sisters: Roberta (Bud) Smith, Oneida (Mark McElhinney) Young and Mahala Gilene; 27 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.