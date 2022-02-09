Obituaries » Herbert Spaeth

Services are private.

Herbert “Herb” Spaeth, age 80 of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 9th 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Erlanger.

Herb was born to the late Adolf and Matilda Spaeth in Braunlingen (Black Forest) Germany. He moved to Canada in 1959 with just $300.00 in his pocket. At age 27 he bought Melsness Sheet Metal and made it into a successful business. In 1985 he moved to Kentucky and started Del-Monde Incorporated, another very successful business. Herb was a strong man with a passion for business and a love for family. He felt a great responsibility for his family and wanted to provide them with an easier life than he had growing up. His smile and his presence will be missed more than words can say by his wife, and many friends and family in Germany, Canada and the United States.

Herb is preceded in death by his first and second wives, Juanita and Linda. He is survived by his loving wife, Renate, his step-brother Werner (Karola) Rosshart, his children: John (Cheryl) Spaeth, Ellen (Jeff) Metzinger, Anita (Al) Mcwilliams, and David Spaeth, his seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Thomas, Nicole, Amanda, Ryan, Lyndsey and Sydney, and three great grandchildren: Layla, Jericho, and Mia.

