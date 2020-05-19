Obituaries » Herbert N. Sothard, Sr.

Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM followed by the Funeral Service at 1PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042.

Obituary Viewed 52 times















Herbert Nelson Sothard Sr., age 91 of Independence, KY passed away May 19, 2020. Herbert was a retired Lineman with Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company. He loved Cross-country traveling in RVs and Leathercraft. He loved his Gravely Tractor and was cutting grass up until last month. Herbert is preceded in death by his Wife Beulah Sothard who passed away in 2003 and 4 Siblings Wilma Dorger, Harold “Sonny” Sothard, Frances Bumgardner, and Ruthie Marquette. He is survived by 7 Children Brenda Bergeron, Fred Sothard, Donna Sothard, Delores Hayes, Herb Sothard Jr., Jean Nemchin, and Christine Wilham, 11 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, and several Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 11AM to 1PM followed by the Funeral Service at 1PM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017 or the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.