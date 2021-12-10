Obituaries » Herbert L. Pangburn

Burial Date: December 16, 2021 Alexandria Cemetery 7 Spillman Drive Alexandria, KY 41001 Dec. 16, 12:15 p.m.

Herbert Leroy “Lee” Pangburn, 85, of Alexandria, KY, passed away December 10, 2021. Lee was a retired Teamsters truck driver. Lee was very active in sports especially softball, loved UK basketball, enjoyed tinkering on cars especially Corvettes, and was a big fan of Svengoolie.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Donna (West) and Chester Pangburn; brother, Donald Pangburn; son, Richard Secrist. He was also preceded in death by former wife and mother of his children, Judith Secrist Brown (Venneman).

Beloved father of Jeff Secrist (Maribeth), Brian Pangburn (Darla), Donnie Pangburn and Mark McLeod (Wendy). Cherished brother of Gayle (Pangburn) Krummen. Loving grandfather to Derek and Brooke Secrist and Dana, Bradley and Keith Pangburn. Also survived by former wife and mother of his children, Marjorie Jean Pangburn (Combs).

A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. A Graveside Service will immediately follow in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY.