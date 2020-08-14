Obituaries » Herbert G. Cummins

Burial Date: August 19, 2020

Cummins, Herbert G., 77, of Covington, KY passed away on August 14, 2020 at his home. He is preceded by his wife, Helen Cummins. He is also preceded by his parents: John and Emma Joe Cummins; brothers: Clayton Cummins, Jack Cummins, John David Cummins and Billy Cummins; and sister, Mary Ethel Ertel. Herbert is survived by his daughters: Tracy Witt, Sarah (David) Stevens and Amy (Neil) Wilhelmus; 3 grandchildren (Justin, Austin and Corran); two sisters: Emma Mae Finnell and Theresa Ann Henry; and one brother, Ernie Joe Cummins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19 from 10: 00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at South Side Baptist Church, 1501 Holman Ave., Covington, KY. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Linden Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made to South Side Baptist Church.