Obituaries » Henry W. Dey

Services are private.

Henry W. Dey, age 85 of Florence, Kentucky passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021. Henry was born on January 28, 1936 in Tucson, Arizona to the late Erwin Dey and Georgina Carroll Dey. Henry was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a retired Tool & Die Maker with Signode Corporation; he also loved to fish and was a former golfer and bowler. He is preceded in death by his Wife Grace L. Dey, who passed in 2018. He is survived by 1 Daughter Jami Stone (Neal), 2 Sons Kerry Dey (Niki), and Jon Dey, 6 Grandchildren Tyler, Kyle, Cody, Morgan, Spencer, and Conner and 3 Great Grandchildren. The Funeral Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the National MS Society, 214 Overlook Circle, #153, Brentwood, TN 37027.