Obituaries » Henry V. Webber, II

Burial Date: March 12, 2021 Fares J. Radel Funeral Home Newport, KY March 12, 10 a.m.

Henry V. Webber, II, 65 of Wilder, KY passed away March 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas. He is preceded in death by his brother Daniel Webber. Survived by his loving sons Heath (Jennifer), Jared (Malinda) and Seth (Meketa) Webber, daughter Felicia (Sean) Dooley, 6 grandchildren Dominique, Alyssa, Jared, II, Hadley, Owen and Grayson, 2 great-grandchildren Zayn and Damon, brother Joe Webber, sisters Julia Addington, Mary Dieckow, Laura Wyzevich, Sara Pixley, Vivian Rider and Margaret Landers and many nieces and nephews. Sergeant Henry worked at the Campbell County Detention Center for over 20 years and was a member of the FOP. Visitation will be held TODAY, Thursday, March 11 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Services will be held Friday, March 12 at 10am at the funeral home with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.