Henry Perle Burlew, 98, of Hebron, KY passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at his residence in Hebron. He was born April 10, 1923 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Frank and Fredia Burlew. At the age of 17, Henry proudly joined the U.S. Army Airborne and served during WWII. He was a rear tail gunner on a B-17 Bomber, and he and his crew had flew 28 successful missions out of North Africa and Italy. Henry was the last surviving member of his B-17 Bomber crew. Even after his departure from the service, he stayed very active with the 483rd Bomb Group. After the service, Henry settled back down in Northern Kentucky and started his family. He took a job with American Airlines and worked for them for 38 years before retiring in 1975. He also did a lot of volunteering in his community; he was a proud member of the American Airline Vanguards, he was a Kentucky Colonial, former Boy Scout and Girl Scout troop leader, he had coached youth baseball, volunteered for the Hebron Fire Department, and was a member of the Florence Lyons Club. Henry loved his community and his family. He was a proud father and grandfather, and he always made sure his family was his top priority. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Robert and Galen Burlew. Henry is survived by his loving children: Deborah Burlew-Maurer (Tom), Frank Burlew (Debbie), Victoria Wenert Burlew Scott (Joe Quigley), Daryl S. Burlew, Robert Burlew (Sandra Kay), and Theresa Goins, his beloved grandchildren: Frankie Lynn, Jennifer, Nicholas, Dylan, Kasey, and Austin, his great-grandson: Charlie, his friend: Billy Scott, and several loving relatives and friends. A visitation will be held for Henry on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:30 AM-11:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Henry will be laid to rest following the service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY.