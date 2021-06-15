Obituaries » Henry L. Boehmer

Burial Date: June 21, 2021 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 June 21, 11 a.m.

Henry L. Boehmer passed from this life on June 15, 2021 at the age of 90. A life-long resident of Northern Kentucky, he was born on June 22nd, 1930, to Albert and Gladys (Romes) Boehmer. He was preceded in death by his older brothers Albert and William. After schooling in 1948, Hank joined the U.S. Navy and spent a year aboard ship in eastern Asia. Upon returning home he began work in the family business: the A.L. Boehmer Paint Co. After several years, his father died and he assumed his career as President of the firm now identified under the name of Boehmer Decorating Center. Additional stores were operated under the Boehmer name, but also Wallpapers Plus and Butterfield Interiors. Hank married Joan (Schmeing) in 1952 and celebrated 68 years of marriage. They had the blessing and joy of rearing five children: Christine Boehmer Hils (Steve), Paula Jean Adams (Tom), Lynne Alice Stewart (Rob), Michael Joseph (Christine) and Thomas Henry (Marie-Claude). They were graced with the lives of their fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Hank started each day with prayer and commitment to belief in God and our Savior Jesus Christ at 6:30 Mass. He was committed to church, community and family. Hank’s interests were in golfing, boating, yard work, traveling with family and golfing trips with friends. A member of the Covington Lions Club for over 50 years (including serving time as president), he once organized a film program for the soliciting of donor eyes for corneal transplantation. Upon retirement, having an interest in restoring older properties, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. A short time later he joined the efforts of other volunteers restoring properties for Housing Authority of Northern Kentucky, serving several days each week for over 23 years. Earlier in life, he served on City Council of Crestview Hills as member, Chairman and Mayor. He continued working to maintain the park acreage and lakes with the Crestview Hills Park Board until shortly before his death. He also was past President and 12-year board member of the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, board member and past President of the Cincinnati Paint, Varnish and Lacquer Association, and was also an original member of St. Pius School Board. For over 50 years, Hank maintained membership in in the Knights of Columbus. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of Kentucky in recognition of his noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state, and nation. The family extends our deepest gratitude to the medical personnel who have supported Hank these past months and to Hospice of St. Elizabeth who provided such compassionate support in his final days. Visitation will be held at St. Pius X Church from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11AM. Reception immediately following at St. Pius X. Internment at St. Mary’s will follow. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.