Henry “Hank” Colston , 92, of Newport, passed away on July 25, 2022 at Rosedale Green in Latonia, KY. Hank was a Navy Airman in the Korean War and a member of the James Wallace Costigan American Legion Post # 11. He was a retired Police Officer with the Newport Police Department (1954-1979). Hank served several terms as the President of the Newport Fraternal Order of Police. Hank was committed to the youth of Campbell County With his involvement in Campbell County Boys Club and the Newport Knothole League. He also coached the 1959 Newport Yorkshire Club Men’s World Championship Softball Team. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Colston, mother Clara (Lakes) Colston, son Robert Jay Colston, grandson Greg Colston Jr., brother Kenneth Colston, sisters Irma Jean Clark and Carol Hall. Hank is survived by his sons Gary Henderson, Wendell (Judy) Colston, Gregory Colston, Kent Colston, Jamie Colston and Charlie Colston, daughters Catherine Colston, Deanna (Greg) Mullins and Carol Ann Colston, sisters Eva Irene Ostendorf, Linda L. Hampton and Verona Sue Sandsone, 29 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM Wednesday August 3, 2022 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 835 York Street Newport, KY, Funeral Service will follow at 6 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY.