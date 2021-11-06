Obituaries » Helen M. Thoolen

Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Helen Marie Thoolen, 87, of Burlington, KY passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. She was born April 25, 1934 in Echt, Holland to the late Hubertus and Maria VanBomnel. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and she loved her family dearly. In her younger years, she enjoyed cooking and playing cards, but her family was always her top priority. She was preceded in death by her husband: Theodore Thoolen, and her 2 sisters: Marie and Margaret. Helen is survived by her loving children: John Thoolen and Holly (Tim) Sawyers, her beloved grandchildren: Little John, Little Timmy, Jennifer, Anthony and Zachary, her cherished great-grandchildren: Hope, Lilly, Penelope, Kai, Jr., Remington, Gage, Saran, and John-John, and her dear brother: Nikko VanBomnel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A prayer will be held at 12:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Helen will be laid to rest next to her late husband at St. John Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY immediately following.