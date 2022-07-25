Obituaries » Helen M. Foster Klasing

Burial Date: August 2, 2022 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Aug. 2, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 46 times















Helen M. Foster (nee Klasing), 86, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY, surrounded by her loving family. She worked as office administrator. Helen was a longtime parishioner of St. Henry Church, was inducted into the St. Henry Catholic School Hall of Fame, and she volunteered for the Blood Bank Drives for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Theresa Klasing; her husband, Raymond Foster; and her granddaughter, Shelby Taylor.

Helen leaves behind her children, Marian Foster, David (Kathryn Pongonis) Foster, and Susan Taylor; and her sister, Evelyn Quick.

She also will be dearly missed by her 7 grandchildren, Jamie, Jeffrey, Elijah, Luke, Grace, Nicholas, and Kennedy; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Helen will be on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 5:00PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Henry Catholic Church in Elsmere, KY. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Henry Catholic School 3825 Dixie Highway

Elsmere, KY 41018.