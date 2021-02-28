Obituaries » Helen M. Bernard Arnold

Burial Date: March 5, 2021

Helen M. Arnold Bernard, 93, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Sunday, February 28th at Ridgewood Health Campus, Lawrenceburg. She was a retired Cafeteria Worker at Elder High School. Helen was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Moon” Arnold; second husband, William Bernard; brothers, Bill Robbins & Jack Dold and sisters, Adeline Bernard & Phyllis Adrian. Helen is survived by her sons, Bill (Carol), Tom (Margie) & Rob (Mary Jo) Arnold; brothers, Joe (Jackie) & Harold (the late Kathy) Dold; sister in law, Ann Dold; grandchildren, Angie (Rob), Marc (Stephanie), Jason (Ravin), Brittany (Michael) & Andrew and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12 p.m., Friday, March 5th at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas. Entombment will take place at St Joseph’s Old Cemetery, Cincinnati. Memorials are suggested to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45205.