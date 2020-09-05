Obituaries » Helen L. Maddox Risner

Burial Date: September 9, 2020 First Baptist Church of Walton 47 South Main Street Walton, KY 41094 Sept. 9, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 18 times















Helen Lucille Risner Maddox, age 88, of Verona, KY, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Verona, and a former member (over 50 years) and Sunday School teacher of First Baptist Church in Walton, KY. Lucille enjoyed serving in the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child ministry at church, following U of L & UK basketball, as well as the Cincinnati Reds, watching FOX News & most importantly spending time with her family. Her husband (of 62 years), Dr. John Maddox; parents, Luther and Cassie Dunn Risner; and brother, J.D. Risner all preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, John Maddox (Linda) and Leslie Brock (Dwain); sister, Edna “Tag” Pearson; and grandsons, Evan Brock and Austin Maddox. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a funeral service beginning at 12 noon at First Baptist Church of Walton, 47 South Main St., Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, we will be limiting the church’s occupancy to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY.