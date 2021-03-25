Obituaries » Helen L. Baker

Burial Date: March 31, 2021 Saints Catholic Church 62 Needmore Street Walton, KY 41094 March 31, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 27 times















Helen Baker, of Verona, KY passed away at her residence on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the age of 78.

She was born in Verona, KY on September 10, 1942; the daughter of the late Henry and Alberta Cuzick. Helen had worked and retired as a manager for Cincinnati Bell and later worked for the United States Postal Service. She was a deeply devoted and faithful lifetime member of All Saints Catholic Church in Walton, KY. Helen often volunteered to help at the church, as well as at the St. Joseph Academy School. In her spare time, Helen often enjoyed traveling the nation, especially to her favorite spot of Branson, MO. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family and friends who she cherished deeply.

Preceding Helen in death were her parents; loving husband, Charlie Baker and several siblings, Merle Cuzick, Lee Cuzick, Ronnie Cuzick, Jimmy Joe Cuzick, Thomas Henry Cuzick and Rosetta Jean Cuzick.

Those left surviving to carry on Helen’s legacy include her siblings, Mary K. (Lawrence) Bischoff, Joyce (Wilbur) Cozine and Freddie (Phylis) Cuzick; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon her passing.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 62 Needmore Street, Walton, KY 41094. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. Fr. Matt Cushing will preside over the services. Helen will then be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Verona, KY.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen’s name to either All Saints Catholic Church (see address above) or to St. Joseph Academy, 48 Needmore Street, Walton, KY 41094.