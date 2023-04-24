Obituaries » Helen Juanita Jett

Burial Date: May 1, 2023 Stith Funeral Home (Florence) 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 May 1, 7:30 p.m.

Helen Juanita Jett, 82, of Union, KY, passed away peacefully and in the company of family on April 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Born on March 24, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH, Juanita was the daughter of the late Yuelta Kingery (nee: Thomas) of Norwood. Raised by a single mother, Juanita knew the importance of family and friends. She was a loving wife, caring mother and adoring grandmother. Through the years she had many hobbies such as interior decorating, crafting, sewing and ceramics and was accomplished at all. Juanita created many of the Christmas decorations her family uses during the season. She loved entertaining family and friends, especially on holidays and Super Bowl Sunday. Juanita enjoyed traveling; she and Jim saw the US via motorhome; they spent winters with family in Florida and annual vacations in the fall to visit friends in South Carolina. Some of her favorite activities were having lunch with “the girls”, shopping, playing games and listening to eBooks on her iPad, shopping, spoiling her granddaughter and shopping. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James W. Jett; daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Beighle of Walton, KY; granddaughter, Erin Beighle of Walton, KY and brother, Daniel Kingery of Cincinnati, OH. She will be remembered for her laugh, her ability to enjoy life and her love and generosity with family and friends. A visitation will be on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 6–7:30 PM with a service following at 7:30 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Highway 42, Florence, KY 41042. Entombment will be held at the privacy of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.