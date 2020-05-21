Obituaries » Helen J. Speakes

Burial Date: May 27, 2020 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Ft. Thomas, KY May 27, 11 a.m.

Helen J. Speakes (nee. Rhodes), 90, of Elsmere, passed away on Thursday, May 21st at Woodcrest Manor, Elsmere. She was a retired Payroll Clerk with H.J. Scheirich Company. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil Speakes. Helen is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Mark) Hasson; grandsons, Mark (Stephanie) Hasson Jr. & Joshua (Amy) Hasson; granddaughter, Heather (Collin) Browning, 6 great grandchildren, Emmaline, Gabriella, Savannah & Collier Browning, Harper & Sawyer Hasson; sisters, Dorothy Robertin & Barbara Shain and brother, Jerry Rhodes. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Funeral Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 27th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Helen will be laid to rest at Bardstown Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242.