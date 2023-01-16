Obituaries » Helen Breeden

Burial Date: January 28, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Walton Location 45 North Main Street Walton, KY Jan. 28, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 59 times















Helen (Hughes) Breeden, 95, formerly of Walton, KY, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Village Care Center in Erlanger. The daughter of the late Rozella {Perry} and Estal Hughes, Helen was born in South Charleston, WV on October 3, 1927. She is preceded in death by her parents and all six of her siblings in addition to her husband Franklin Breeden (age 75) in 2000.

She is survived by her children Diana (Eric) Bredemeyer (72) of Union, KY, Cynthia “Cindy” Schroder (69) of Milford, OH, and Richard (Linda) Breeden of Anderson Township, OH; 9 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Mary Jane Hughes.

Helen graduated from South Charleston High School in 1946. She was a proud stay-at-home mother and would assist her husband with operating their business, Breeden Service Center. Helen retired from the Florence Christian Daycare as a preschool teacher.

A devout Christian, Helen was a very active member of the Walton First Baptist Church. She taught 5-year-olds at Sunday School for at least 25 years and would serve the church in multiple capacities such as volunteering where help was needed as well as cooking large meals.

In her spare time, you would find Helen working on her puzzles, playing board games with friends, singing, socializing with her community, and playing the organ. She most of all enjoyed and cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held between 10 AM and 11 AM on Saturday, January 28th with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 AM all at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N Main St. Walton, KY 41094. Helen will be inurned next to her husband at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Walton First Baptist Church at 47 S Main St, Walton, KY 41094.