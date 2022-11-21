Obituaries » Helen Baumer

Burial Date: November 28, 2022 Saint Henry Catholic Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Nov. 28, 11 a.m.

Helen “Rudy” Baumer, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the age of 95. Helen was born in Cincinnati, OH, and was a long time resident of Florence, KY, former resident of Piqua, OH, and in later life, a winter resident in Clearwater, FL. She was a loving daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Birmingham. She was the loving wife of the late Francis J. Baumer and the loving mother of the late Jon and Mark Baumer. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Birmingham, Jr., Margaret Dietz and Jack Birmingham. Helen enjoyed cooking and traveling but her greatest joy was time spent with her family. She will be remembered as a loving woman with a strong Catholic faith. Helen leaves behind her loving children, Mary Jo Routzahn of Clearwater, FL, Jan Kendrick (Dan) of Greenville, NC, and Michael Baumer (Sharon) of Louisville, KY. She was the proud grandmother of Eric Stein, Nicholas (Emily) Koenig, Serenity Baumer, Joe (Samantha) Baumer, Garrett Baumer, Laura (Lyle) Yeager and Lisa Darr; and the loving great grandmother of 12. Visitation will take place on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church, 3813 Dixie Hwy, Elsmere, KY 41018, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY. Memorials are suggested to: St. Vincent de Paul and Hoxworth Blood Center.