Services are private.

Helen A. Sievers, 90, of Fort Wright, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati. Helen enjoyed traveling and was a volunteer at her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Johanna Meyer Sievers.

Survivors include many cousins and good friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus, the services will be private. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Fort Wright. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Covington is serving the family.